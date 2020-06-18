William Taylor CorbinPhoenix - William Taylor Corbin (Bill) of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones on May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on March 21, 1931 in Glendale, Arizona to John Corbin and Jesse "Poncho" Newland. His early years were spent attending grammar school in Glendale and summers at the Newland Family homestead in Huntington Beach, CA. Many fond memories and fun stories were created with his cousins at the beach before it became the bustling city it is today.As a teenager, Bill ran track for the Glendale High School team, proudly participating in the 4x400 relay with his best friends - setting a state record that stood for decades and a glory-days story that was retold even longer. He worked through high school, first as a stock boy at the local soda fountain and pharmacy, and then repairing washing machines and other electronics for a local repair shop. It was in this role as a junior in high school that Bill found his passion for everything electrical.Upon high school graduation, Bill set off for college in California, where he had been accepted to Cal Tech to learn to become an electrical engineer. While there, the Korean War broke out and the draft was reinstated. In order to finish his education before serving his country, Bill transferred to the University of Arizona in Tucson and joined the ROTC. He committed to 10 years of active and reserve duty in the US Army in the Signal Corp as a 2nd Lieutenant and was permitted to finish his degree exempt from the draft.After graduation, his active duty was deferred 18 months by the Army so he moved to Phoenix to work for his older brother John as an apprentice electrician. It was there that he met a young woman named Patricia Kirkpatrick. The two were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. Unfortunately, Bill was late for their first date! Thankfully, Patricia gave him the benefit of the doubt, and a classic love story began. Bill and Pat spent the next few months courting. Bill remembered many a night dancing with her and their friends. Around Christmas 1954, Bill was called up for active duty and ordered to report to Ft. Ritchie, Maryland. Before leaving, Bill - head over heels - asked Pat for her hand in marriage. The "Ice Queen" rejected him. He asked again, and again, and finally - again. On the fourth attempt he'd apparently worn her down and she said yes!A few months later, they were married and headed to New York City for their honeymoon on a four-day pass. In New York City, Bill and Pat found one of their passions in musicals. They lucked into two tickets to the original cast performance of My Fair Lady (a story he loved to tell). For decades, Bill and Pat would often return to New York to celebrate their anniversary and see the latest shows.The next decade saw Bill finish his service in the Army, Bill and Pat move back to Phoenix, and the pair welcome their family to the world (3 daughters and a son). In Phoenix, Bill first went to work for his older brother John at Corbin-Dykes Electric Co. Later, John helped Bill start his own business called Corbins Service Electric. Bill was a visionary and hard worker who wanted to build a business to provide for his children and the generations to follow. He was as successful in business as he was in life, creating a brand that still exists today as one of the Valley's largest electrical subcontractors.Bill did exactly what he set out to do as an entrepreneur. He provided a fantastic life for his children and laid the foundation for the generations that followed him. He was a best friend to many. The giver of meaningful hugs. A source of sound and kind counsel. An inspiration and a mentor. He loved his family fiercely and was the epitome of the greatest generation. His name lives on with the memories his family and friends shared with him. He will always be Bill, Dad, Grandpa, and Bpa. He is dancing again with the love of his life in heaven. They were graced with 61 years together on earth and are now together forever. He is survived by his four children Pam Bell (Jeff), Holly, John Kirkpatrick (Nancy), and Christy, four grandchildren (Taylor, Garrett, Connor, and Eric), and three great grandchildren (Kennedy, Corbin, and Holden). A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to:Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777New York, NY 10163-477orSt. Mary's Food Bank Alliance2831 North 31st AvenuePhoenix, AZ 85009