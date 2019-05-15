Resources
William Theodore Boutell Jr.

Phoenix - William T. Boutell Jr., 82, passed away on May 9. He was a top notch lawyer with Fennemore Craig and retired from practice at the end of 1994. He graduated from Stanford and Harvard Law School. He was a member of the Thunderbirds and a former member of Phoenix Country Club. He loved to play golf and had so many terrific golfing buddies. His only sibling, George, passed away September 16, 2018. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and could always be counted on to tease or have some witty comment. Bill loved watching sports, especially baseball and football. He also enjoyed reading. Bill and Lynn had a cabin in Munds Park, AZ and spent weekends there in the summer until Bill retired. After that many months were spent there every year. It was really Bill's favorite place. Bill is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughters Yvonne Boutell and Barbara Wheeler and 4 granddaughters. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flowers St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, the Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041 or Arizona Animal Welfare League, 25 N 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019
