Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Phoenix - William Thomas Mashburn, 88, passed away Feb. 18, 2019 at his home in Phx, AZ. He is preceded in death by parents, John + Eva, and daughter Teresa Staggs. He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 65 years, daughters Ellen Honeybuss of Roanoke VA, Sue Medaglia of Avondale AZ, 9 grandchildren + 4 great-grandchildren. Graveside service is to be held March 4, 2019 @ 2 p.m. For additional information go to Best Funeral Services, Peoria AZ website.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019
