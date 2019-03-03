|
William Thomas Mashburn
Phoenix - William Thomas Mashburn, 88, passed away Feb. 18, 2019 at his home in Phx, AZ. He is preceded in death by parents, John + Eva, and daughter Teresa Staggs. He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 65 years, daughters Ellen Honeybuss of Roanoke VA, Sue Medaglia of Avondale AZ, 9 grandchildren + 4 great-grandchildren. Graveside service is to be held March 4, 2019 @ 2 p.m. For additional information go to Best Funeral Services, Peoria AZ website.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019