Services
St Helen's Catholic Church
5510 W Cholla St
Glendale, AZ 85304
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St Helen's Catholic Church
5510 W Cholla St
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St Helen's Catholic Church
5510 W Cholla St
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Fray Garces Colombian Hall (K of C)
8066 North 49th Ave
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Glendale - William Thomas Vyles, 73, passed away suddenly but peacefully on January 24th, 2020. Lovingly known as Tom, he was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Ontario, Canada, but his family moved to Arizona when he was 9 for health reasons. He attended Carl Hayden High school, where he excelled as a football kicker, and graduated in 1965. Tom continued his education and athletics at Phoenix College where his football aspirations were sidelined by an injury. He eventually went to work at Allstate Insurance, where he met his wife of 49 years. Rose and Tom were married in 1970, and have five wonderful children. Tom continued his people skills and his knowledge of insurance for many years, building 2 of his own agencies. He moved into computer sales for 15 years until he retired and then began writing books about Arizona history, under the pen name Zeke Crandall. He had 13 books in print and one in the pipeline. They documented his strong passion for Arizona history and his many life experiences. He traveled the state doing research, booksignings, tours, and lectures. Tom was a born storyteller and salesman, an outdoors man and accidental comedian, had a love of music and played harmonica whenever he could, a hardworking provider and was a man of faith and love. He inspired so many people. He always reached out with a smile that could light up a room, and a signature laugh that was infectious. He had a thousand lifetimes worth of memories and life in his 73 years on earth as he never took one day or minute for granted. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie, his children Thomas (Brenda), Daniel (Brittany), Elizabeth Passe (Oliver), Jill, and Christina Nicks (Brian), five grandchildren, sister Catherine Sapien (John), and brother George (Lisa). Tom was preceded in death by his parents George and Elizabeth Vyles. Services will be held on Monday, February 24th. Rosary will be at 10:00am and a Memorial Mass at 11:00am at St Helen's Catholic Church 5510 W Cholla St, Glendale, AZ, 85304. Celebration of life to follow at the Fray Garces Colombian Hall (K of C) located at 8066 North 49th Ave, Glendale, AZ, 85302.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
