Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
His daughter's home
8558 W. Canterbury Drive
Peoria, AZ
William Troy Ashley Obituary
William Troy Ashley

William Troy Ashley, 56, passed away on Saturday, March 7th 2020 with his wife and kids by his side. Born December 17th 1963, to the late William and Luann Ashley, Troy spent his life rebuilding cars, running his business, and living life with his family. Instilled with a heart of gold, Troy was a hard-working, proud, kindhearted man who impacted the lives' of many throughout his years in Arizona.

Survived by his wife of 30 years, Susie, daughter Samantha, son Hayden, and grandkids Tatum, Landon and Kendall, siblings Jeff(Trang), Jamie(Vanessa), and Debbie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

His wife and children have decided to donate his body to Science Care, anticipating that one day, a cure for Diabetes will be discovered. An open house Celebration of Life will be held at his daughter's home on Saturday March 21st anytime after 3:00pm at 8558 W. Canterbury Drive in Peoria.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
