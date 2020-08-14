William Turnidge Morgan



Cottonwood - William Turnidge Morgan (Bill), of Cottonwood, AZ, was called home on August 2, 2020, while surrounded by family. He was 87 years old.



Bill was born on November 9, 1932 in Sunnyside, WA to Geneva Eola Turnidge Morgan and Wendell Homer Morgan. He attended Sunnyside High School. In 1952 he married his wife, Shirley Mae Stevens Morgan, of nearly 64 years with whom he had 4 children. During the early 1950's he worked for Ball Funeral Home then rode ditches in Sunnyside, WA. He then moved to Grandview for three years. During that time he began his career with General Electric where he worked at the Hanford Nuclear Plant. Around1958 he relocated to Richland, WA and began developing his skills as a computer programmer for G.E., which later became Honeywell. In 1963 he was transferred with his family to Phoenix, AZ. After his retirement from computer programming he realized his life-long dream of becoming a cross country truck driver. Some of the trucking companies he worked for included North American, Werner, Crete and Knight. During this time and after retirement from trucking he resided in Munds Park, then Cottonwood.



Bill Morgan is survived by his sister and brother-in-law,Valerie Cowles and Don; his children Vickie Mountz and Mark, Kathryn Putman and Bill, Laura Ritchie and Ronald Morgan. He has eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Bill was a quiet, gentle soul who loved God and endlessly took care of his family. He hated large crowds but showed up at family events regardless. He always put others ahead of himself. Every visitor that spent the night in his home was sent away with a hot breakfast. He enjoyed motorcycles, car racing, car trips and playing games with friends and family.



His family would like to thank Doug Freeman, Jim Hammond and David Lockard of Verde Valley Christian Church for spiritual support and the members of Northern Arizona Hospice who helped make his final days as comfortable as possible.



A memorial service will take place on August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6 St in Cottonwood, AZ. His final resting place will be in the Old Sunnyside Cemetery in Sunnyside, WA. In Lieu of flowers to "Verde Valley Senior Center-Meals on Wheels" would be appreciated. Address is 500 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood AZ 86326.









