William Van Pfaff
Phoenix - William Van Pfaff passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, three days before his 86th birthday, surrounded by his family.
He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the United States Air Force and Air National Guard for over 40 years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores, three sons, David, Daniel & Derek, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020