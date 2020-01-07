Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Park Cemetery
6450 W. Northern Avenue
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix - William Van Pfaff passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, three days before his 86th birthday, surrounded by his family.

He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the United States Air Force and Air National Guard for over 40 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores, three sons, David, Daniel & Derek, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
