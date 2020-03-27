|
|
William Waggoner
Mesa - William M. Waggoner, 98, passed away March 25, 2020 from natural causes. He was born February 2, 1922 in Trinidad, Colorado. He moved to Patagonia, Arizona in his early teens. He attended the University of Arizona and graduated with an engineering degree. He joined the army in 1942. He became a glider pilot, member of the 440th Airborne Troop Carrier, 95th squadron. His mission was Operation Varsity-Crossing of the Rhine in the final months of World War II. He met his wife of 64 years, Betty J. (Lytle) Waggoner. They moved to Mesa, Arizona where he worked for Garrett AiResearch for 38 years. Betty preceded William in death on August 25th, 2010. He was a loving father of six children, William and Yolanda Waggoner, Keith and Rose Waggoner, Robert (Bob) Waggoner, Janice (Waggoner) and Lynn Hoerchler, Sharon (Waggoner) and John Gosney and Bruce and Brenda Waggoner. He had 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Visitation April 2, 2020 at Meldrum Mortuary. Graveside April 3, 2020 at City of Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020