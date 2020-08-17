William Walsh Jr



Glendale - William (Bill) Walsh Jr.,born June 16, 1933, in Jamaica, New York, passed away from Covid 19 at age 87 on July 6, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. After a rough start in life, growing up in a boys home in Brooklyn, New York, a Judge highly recommended that he join the military. After entering the Air Force in 1951, Bill spent 23 years traveling the world. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Sally, and they carved out a beautiful life together for 63 years, setting the example of what marriage is all about. They settled in Phoenix in 1973 and shortly thereafter Bill retired from the military life; however, a new adventure was about to begin. After receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education from ASU, Bill taught at Moon Valley High School for over 20 years, teaching English literature and French, his true passions; he was also the voice of the Rockets at the football games and coached other sports as well. He retired again in 1997, spending his retirement years watching his family grow, playing golf and tennis, enjoying his New York Yankees, plus traveling again with Sally until her passing last year. Bill is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Bill) Willcox; his son, Patrick; his grandchildren, Jeff (Alexandra), Alex(Celine), and Courtney (Ryan); their mom, Cathy Riesen, and his great grandchildren, Tytus, Gianna, Cynara, and Hayden. We have lost the patriarch of our family, this man that could have been bitter and unkind, based on his childhood; instead, he was a fun loving, kind, generous, dedicated family man that loved to learn and grow! He related so much to the character "PIP" from Great Expectations, who learned to place his innate sense of kindness and conscience above his immature idealism.



Bill's family is so grateful to Terra Pointe Memory Care and Davita Dialysis for all of their love and support, making his last year one of comfort and caring. Thank you to Greenwood Memory Lawn for taking care of Dad after his passing. A private funeral will be held later in the year with his family.









