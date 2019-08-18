|
William Whalen
Peoria - William Whalen, 88, passed away in Peoria, AZ on July 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. William was born and raised in Connecticut where he graduated high school, was a serviceman in the US Navy and worked managing a leading grocery store chain. William met his beloved wife Dolores at a community dance in Philadelphia. William was a serviceman in the US Navy at the time while Dolores was working as a nurse for a local hospital. Upon their marriage they moved to Connecticut where William started his career after returning from the Navy. William and Dolores spent nearly 35 years in Connecticut where they developed enduring friendships, raised a family and eventually moving to Peoria, AZ to retire and be close to family.
William is preceded in death by his beloved wife Dolores, parents William and Lillian, and his sister Frances.
William is survived by his children, Lisa (Dave) Miller, Mitch (Regina) Whalen, Bryan Whalen and Glenn (Darcy) Whalen. And grandchildren Kyle, Lauren, Rachel, Brittany and Megan. William was active in his community volunteering, he continued working a part time job until his 85th year.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on 6180 W. Utopia Road, Glendale, AZ 85308 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019