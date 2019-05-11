Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
LDS Church
3527 W Happy Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mtn View Cemetery
Stockton Hill Rd.
Kingman, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Zumwalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Zumwalt


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Zumwalt Obituary
William "Bill" Zumwalt

Phoenix - Feb 19 1929 - May 4, 2019

Bill Zumwalt, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Bill was born in the small town of Superior, AZ to his parents Ida and Andrew Zumwalt on Feb. 19, 1929. Bill grew up in a large family of 10 children. Being an AZ native he lived most of his life in Kingman and Phoenix. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Marjorie Zumwalt and had 10 children together. After 55 years of marriage, Marjorie left this world and shortly thereafter he married his wife Adele Hall.

Bill was a man of service, who loved the gospel and missionary work. He served 3 Stake Missions in the prison systems, held multiple callings and provided uncountable hours of service.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, sons, William Jr., and James, and his daughter Kimberly. Bill is survived by his wife Adele Hall, 3 sons, Joseph (Lorana), David (Jenny), John (Cindy), 4 daughters Sue (Jim), Patricia (Dan), Dorothy (Paul), Cathy (Mark), 2 step-children, David (Nickey) and Jodi. He had 34 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Mon. May 13, 2019 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at the LDS Church 3527 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ. Services at 3:00pm. Interment will be on Tues; May 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Mtn View Cemetery, Stockton Hill Rd. Kingman, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.