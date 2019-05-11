|
William "Bill" Zumwalt
Phoenix - Feb 19 1929 - May 4, 2019
Bill Zumwalt, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Bill was born in the small town of Superior, AZ to his parents Ida and Andrew Zumwalt on Feb. 19, 1929. Bill grew up in a large family of 10 children. Being an AZ native he lived most of his life in Kingman and Phoenix. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Marjorie Zumwalt and had 10 children together. After 55 years of marriage, Marjorie left this world and shortly thereafter he married his wife Adele Hall.
Bill was a man of service, who loved the gospel and missionary work. He served 3 Stake Missions in the prison systems, held multiple callings and provided uncountable hours of service.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, sons, William Jr., and James, and his daughter Kimberly. Bill is survived by his wife Adele Hall, 3 sons, Joseph (Lorana), David (Jenny), John (Cindy), 4 daughters Sue (Jim), Patricia (Dan), Dorothy (Paul), Cathy (Mark), 2 step-children, David (Nickey) and Jodi. He had 34 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Mon. May 13, 2019 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at the LDS Church 3527 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ. Services at 3:00pm. Interment will be on Tues; May 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Mtn View Cemetery, Stockton Hill Rd. Kingman, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 11, 2019