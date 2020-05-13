Willie Bernard Howard Jr.
Apache Junction - 70, passed away in Mesa. He was born in Mobile, Alabama. Services were held at the First Baptist Church in Chandler and Interment was at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.
Apache Junction - 70, passed away in Mesa. He was born in Mobile, Alabama. Services were held at the First Baptist Church in Chandler and Interment was at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 13 to May 17, 2020.