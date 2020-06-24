Willie Holmes
Phoenix - USAF Retired Officer Willie Holmes, 78, of Phoenix AZ. Passed away June 19, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 49 years Cheryl and son Lamont. Brother in law Gene C. Blue, nephews Duon and Deon Blue, and niece Dalyn Blue-McLaurin. As well as their extended families. Private ceremony to be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
Phoenix - USAF Retired Officer Willie Holmes, 78, of Phoenix AZ. Passed away June 19, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 49 years Cheryl and son Lamont. Brother in law Gene C. Blue, nephews Duon and Deon Blue, and niece Dalyn Blue-McLaurin. As well as their extended families. Private ceremony to be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.