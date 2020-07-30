Mrs. Willie Pearl Smith



Mrs. Willie Pearl Smith was born March 30, 1943 in Seminar, Mississippi, the 6th child of Silvester Wheeler and Ruby Lee Washington. She departed this life and joined her loving husband of 47 years, SMSGT Warren A. Smith, at 6:30pm on July 21, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. She was 77 years young.



She leaves her 3 children, all residing in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area: Lisa A. Smith, Pamela St. Romain-Kyle, and Jeffery A. Smith (Annette).



Her legacy is further defined by her 7 grandchildren: Jamisa T. Napier, Shantae N. Smith, Dondre A. Smith, Shamier A. Smith (Chaznae), Kaile N. Kyle-Ortega (David Luis), Shilee N. Kyle, Jaysha A. Smith; great grandchildren Warren C. Smith-Ortega, Willow F. Ortega, and Imani N. Smith. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Our Pearl was the sister of (late) Mr. Leroy Wheeler of Collins, MS, Mr. C.W. Wheeler of Collins, MS, (late) Ms. Ruthie Mae Barnette of Gulfport, MS, (late) Ms. Lillie Mae Wheeler of Prentiss, MS, Mrs. Josephine Ann Dixon of New Orleans, LA, Mrs. Marie E. Quinn of New Orleans, LA, Ms. Levita D. Dobbins of New Orleans, LA, Mr. Joseph B. Washington Jr. of New Orleans, LA, and (late) Mrs. Veronica A. Perkins of New Orleans, LA.



Her spirit, her smile and joy for family will be greatly missed.



Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5-8PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Ave. Glendale, Arizona. Funeral services will be August 8, 2020 at 9am.



The family respectfully requests all visitors comply with health directives and wear facemasks as appropriate. Service capacity is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. For streaming information or questions, please contact the family at TheSmithFamily1960@gmail.com









