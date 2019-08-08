Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4425 E. Knox Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4425 E. Knox Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Willis Brooks Daley


1931 - 2019
Willis Brooks Daley Obituary
Willis Brooks Daley

Ahwatukee - Willis Brooks Daley, 87, of Ahwatukee, formerly of Thatcher, Arizona passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born to Willis K. and Laura M. (Moody) Daley in Thatcher, Arizona on August 14, 1931. Brooks led a very active and hard working life alongside his wife of nearly 67 years, Margaret (Cox) Daley. They were blessed beyond measure with five of the most amazing children; Mark Daley (Susan), Xan Daley-Brockbank (David, d.), Kim Allen (David), Steven Daley (Ruth Ann) and John Daley (Kenna). Eighteen Grandchildren and Seventy Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to his family above, Brooks is survived by one sister, Margaret Merrill (Tom) and numerous nieces and nephews whom all adored their Uncle Brooks! He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Jack Daley (Beulah), Genevieve Foster (Lee), Ned Daley (Velma), Grace Haralson (Heath), Flora Mulleneaux (Bill), Clyde Daley, Willa Jean Welker (LaVell), as well as many old friends and relatives. All of whom he is undoubtedly enjoying a joyous reunion.

Visitation and Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4425 E. Knox Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044. Visitation: Friday, August 9, 2019, 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Services: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:00am. Graveside Services: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 4:00 pm. Thatcher Arizona Cemetery, Thatcher, AZ. 85552.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
