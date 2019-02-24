|
Wilma C. Hanks
Phoenix - Wilma C. Hanks, 86, was born in Wabash, IN on March 3, 1932 to Marion and Louise Watson. She was the fourth of seven children. She graduated from Logansport High School in 1951. She married in 1955 and had three children. After her divorce, she and her daughter moved to Phoenix in 1976. They attended Sunnyslope Christian Church where she met and married John Hanks on March 5, 1982.
She is survived by her husband John Hanks; son Donald (Ruby) Closson; son Alan (Susan) Closson; daughter Julie Robertson; brother Ed (Nan) Watson; sister Connie (Fred) Schmauss; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Christ's Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd., 400 Bldg., Peoria, AZ 85383. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019