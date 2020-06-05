Wilma Claudine (Laney) Schira
Sun City - Wilma Claudine (Laney) Schira, 84, passed away June 2, 2020 at her home in Sun City surrounded by loved ones. A native of Claremore, OK, Claudine moved to Flagstaff, AZ where she met Donald William Schira. They married in 1956 after a short courtship, a union that lasted almost 64 years; a match made in heaven.
Claudine was a stay at home mother for many years before she became the receptionist and office manager for Don's dental office where she worked until retirement at age 74. Claudine was happiest doing for others. She loved nothing more than surprising family with favorite desserts. You were on the right end of the fork if you were a lucky recipient of her home cooking. She was quick witted and energetic with a tough side you didn't want to challenge. Just ask the mugger she burned with her cigarette. Claudine was an avid sports fan who knew the rules better than the refs. Watching any game with her, but especially watching her beloved Sooners, was an experience never to be forgotten.
Claudine was a proud mother to Susan (Scott) Sportsman, Sandra (Pat Caballero) Schira, Sharon (Richard) Layton, Shelley (Bill) Decker, Stephanie (TK) Knowlton, William (Emily) Schira and Jon (Shelly) Schira. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brothers Eddie (Diane) McLaughlin, Billy (Linda) McLaughlin, Paul McLaughlin, Mike (Lynda) Frank, sister Debbie Laney, sister-in-laws Dorothy McLaughlin, Mary Jane St. Clair, Janet Wheeler, Susie (Bill) Epperson, 8 nephews and 11 nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Laney, mother Mary Ella McLaughlin, step-father Kenneth McLaughlin, sister and brother-in-law Patty and Steven Aginiga, brother Mike McLaughlin, in-laws Bill and Grace Schira, brothers in-law Carl Wheeler and Charlie St. Clair, nephew Andy Wheeler and brothers Jerry and Richard Laney.
Visitation and the rosary will be from 10:00am-10:45am followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am Sat., June 6, 2020 at St Elizabeth Seton, 9728 W Palmeras Dr, Sun City. Corona virus safety guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to andrehouse.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.