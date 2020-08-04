1/1
Wilma Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Edwards

Phoenix - Wilma Edwards, 93, a resident of Phoenix, AZ, passed on July 28, 2020 to join her devoted husband of 60 years, Keith Edwards. Her final days were spent with constant company from her loving children, in-laws, and grandchildren.

Literally born as a coal miner's daughter in Pennsylvania in 1926, she was the daughter of James and Marie Bacon. She grew up in a small mining town, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and then entered her lifelong career as a teacher.

Wilma worked as a special education teacher in Phoenix schools after raising her children. She was a member of Orangewood Presbyterian Church and greatly enjoyed church activities and social events. She was a coordinator for VICAP, helped feed the homeless, and volunteered at a medical clinic.

She is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A small memorial service for family and close friends (due to Covid concerns) will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. The service will be available for live streaming for friends who wish to view it. Because of Wilma's love for animals, the family wishes in lieu of flowers, donations to be given to the Arizona Humane Society. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences and live-streaming information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved