Wilma Edwards
Phoenix - Wilma Edwards, 93, a resident of Phoenix, AZ, passed on July 28, 2020 to join her devoted husband of 60 years, Keith Edwards. Her final days were spent with constant company from her loving children, in-laws, and grandchildren.
Literally born as a coal miner's daughter in Pennsylvania in 1926, she was the daughter of James and Marie Bacon. She grew up in a small mining town, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and then entered her lifelong career as a teacher.
Wilma worked as a special education teacher in Phoenix schools after raising her children. She was a member of Orangewood Presbyterian Church and greatly enjoyed church activities and social events. She was a coordinator for VICAP, helped feed the homeless, and volunteered at a medical clinic.
She is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A small memorial service for family and close friends (due to Covid concerns) will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. The service will be available for live streaming for friends who wish to view it. Because of Wilma's love for animals, the family wishes in lieu of flowers, donations to be given to the Arizona Humane Society. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences and live-streaming information.