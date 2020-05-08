Wilma Montgomery
Phoenix - Wilma Ruth Montgomery, 91, passed away of Covid-19 on May 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was the widow of Andrew C. Montgomery Jr.
Born in Carter County, TN, December 20, 1928, Wilma was one of 10 children of Harrison and Annie Edens. She graduated from Happy Valley High School and met her future husband when he was attending nearby Milligan College. They were married March 24, 1948 and lived in Lenoir City, Tennessee for 5 years. During the next 4 years they lived in Florence, AZ, back to TN and then in 1957 made a permanent move to Casa Grande, AZ, where they raised their 4 children, Sandra, Donna, Andrea, and Monty. While Andrew taught elementary school, Wilma worked as a medical office assistant and later a receptionist and billing clerk for Southwest Gas Corporation. After their 3 daughters finished high school, Wilma, Andy and son Monty, moved to Huntsville, Texas in 1979. As Monty was finishing high school, Andy taught in the prison system while Wilma began a career as a travel agent. In 1986, she and Andy returned to Arizona, where she continued to work in travel and soon began working as a reservation agent for Southwest Airlines. She worked there for 10 years until she retired.
Wilma was known for her generous hospitality and delicious cooking and baking. She was always making people laugh with her gregarious personality and giant sense of humor. Those who knew her, described her as feisty and fun to be with. Wilma's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the delight of her life.
She is survived by sisters Nancy Alsup, Elizabethton, TN; Jean White, Johnson City, TN; daughters Sandra Peacock, her husband Michael; Donna Bly, her husband Rece; Andrea McClaine; son Andrew C. Montgomery III (Monty), his wife Angela; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Wilma was preceded in death by Andrew, her husband of 57 years.
A memorial service will be held at a future time. For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.