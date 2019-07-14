Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
Wilma "Jean" (Hornbeck) Potter


1927 - 2019
Wilma "Jean" (Hornbeck) Potter Obituary
Wilma "Jean" Potter (nee Hornbeck)

Glendale - Wilma "Jean" Potter (nee Hornbeck) 92, of Glendale, Arizona formerly of Dundalk, Maryland, passed away June 24th, 2019. She was born May, 16, 1927 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to Joseph Hornbeck and Lillie Maude Hornbeck (nee Guthrie). She was predeceased by 3 siblings and her son Donald F. Potter, Jr. who passed away November 30, 2016. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Marsha Goffus of Arizona, Christina Jones of Texas, 1 son, Marlyn "Carl" Mills of Maryland, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Jean was truly blessed to have lived a healthy and happy 92 years. She loved dining out, shopping, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, soduko, going to the casino and spending time with all of her friends at the Glendale Adult Center where they played cards and crafted quilts and items for the elderly and disabled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society (hdsa.org) or the .

She was a kind, loving and caring person and will truly be missed by all of those whose lives she touched.

A memorial gathering will be held on July 16, at 5:00 at the Best Funeral Home at 9380 W. Peoria Avenue in Peoria, Arizona 85345.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
