|
|
Wilma Slack
Scottsdale - Wilma Pauline Slack "Polly" passed away on March 20, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Polly was born in Gentry, MO. to Herbert and Eloda Mae (Lewis) Summa January 21, 1926. She attended school in Gentry and Albany Mo. She married Leroy Slack "Lee" on Feb 14, 1943 who preceded her in death December 13, 2013. Polly was thankful for the gift of life and love that they had. Shortly after they were married Lee was called to serve in the US Navy during WWII. Polly joined him in San Francisco until he was shipped out. She was employed at the Air Force Cadet Base in the flight surgeon's office in Santa Ana, CA. and the Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA. Polly retired from a Savings and Loan Association in Aurora, IL. as an administrative assistant to the president January 31, 1986 after several years of service. She had been a member of the Order of Eastern Star since 1947. A great honor in her life was being the first female President of the Ambassadors Club of the Greater Chamber of Commerce of Aurora IL. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Rose) of Grand Rapids, MI. and Terry (Christie) of St. Charles, IL., two Grandchildren Clinton (Sara) of Minneapolis, MN. and Jesse of Los Angeles, CA. Great-Grandchildren include Thompson, Eloda and Willem of Minneapolis, MN. There will be a memorial service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona @23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ. before being placed with her deceased husband Lee. A memorial Service will be held in her memory @ Mountain View Presbyterian Church at 8050 E. Mountain View Rd. Scottsdale, AZ. on May 4th at 10:30 am. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Mountain View Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019