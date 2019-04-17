Wilma Winterton LeSueur



Mesa - Wilma Winterton LeSueur passed away in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 92. She was born in Charleston, Utah to loving parents, Fred Winterton and Sheila Carlile Winterton. She had a happy childhood on their farm. At the age of 12 years, after the death of her father, the family moved to Mesa, Arizona. She spent her remaining years in Arizona, but kept her close family ties in Utah.



Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Ned A. LeSueur; sister, Velda W. Carlson of Heber City, Utah; brother, Neil Winterton of West Jordan, Utah; and brother, Boyd Winterton of Salt Lake City, Utah.



She is survived by her sons, Charles (Dawn) and Ben (Louisa); daughter, Lisa McNutt (Anthony); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Her family included many loving nieces and nephews.



Wilma loved family reunions, trips and excursions with her family, dinners with her "Fun Bunch" and many travels with her friends. A special joy in her life was working with the Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were so special to her. She kept a close bond with her school friends through the years.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Elmwood Ward, 925 North Harris Drive, Mesa, Arizona 85203. A visitation for friends and family will be held prior to the funeral service, from 9:00 to 10:30am.