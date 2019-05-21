|
|
Wilson Robert "Bob" Eccles
Mesa - Wilson Robert "Bob" Eccles died peacefully May 16, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 8, 1933 to Ada and William Eccles. He attended schools in Phoenix, graduating from West High in 1951. After graduation he joined the Navy and served on the USS Boxer and played baseball for the Navy's team in Japan.
He married Shirley, the love of his life, in 1955. Their union produced 4 children, Dan, Greg, Lori, and Trisha. He was a loving and involved father. He coached their sports teams, lead them in Scouts, and made sure they took many fun vacations.
An extremely hard worker, he focused his career in retail and moved the family from California to Michigan and then finally back to Arizona. In 1981 he opened Tops Liquors with his son Greg. In 1990 they bought Sun Devil Liquors with the rest of the kids so the entire family was involved in the business. He retired from the stores in 1994 but continued to work until 2015.
An athlete and outdoorsman all his life, he was a one time member of the Sea Ray boating club, belonged to the Mesa Country Club and played golf with a passion. He loved all sports and had season tickets for his beloved ASU Sun Devils, AZ Diamondbacks, and AZ Cardinals. In earlier years, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Pine, traveling and taking cruises with his
wife. Every July you could find him with the family on Coronado Beach. A lifetime member of the Mesa Hohokams, Bob worked tirelessly raising money for charities.
Predeceased by his wife Shirley, his parents, and 4 siblings. Bob is survived by his children Dan (Nonie), Greg (Judi), Lori DeLoach (Mike), Trisha Ogorek (Scott). He was a devoted Papa to grandchildren, Martha, Kirsten, Sam, Ben, Taylor, Katie, and 4 great grandchildren, Parker, Preston, Annie, and Molly. He's also survived by his sister Margaret Day and brother George Eccles and many nieces and nephews.
Services are Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Meldrum Mortuary. 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa Arizona 85201. A celebration of Bob's life will be held following the service, at the Mesa Country Club, 660 W. Fairway Drive. Mesa AZ 85201.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Valley, Child Crisis Nursery or a .
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 21 to May 23, 2019