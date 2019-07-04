|
Phoenix - Woodrow Wilson Riddle Jr. (Woody)
Born: 8/25/1949 in Hagerstown, Maryland. At 5 weeks old, he was blessed to be adopted and grew up in York, Pennsylvania. Died: November 24, 2018, Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1966 at 17 yrs old, Woody volunteered to join the Army, soon after, he was in Vietnam.
In 1968 during the Tet offensive in the Vietnam jungle, he was asked to join Tiger Force Recon, 1/327th E company, 101st Airborne Division, where the values of brotherhood, and commitment to country were forever instilled in him. Woody was awarded a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts as well as other citations.
Woody was a drifter and could not be tied down. He traveled the United States, worked many jobs but he truly loved training dogs for security and protection.
Combat PTSD shaped his life after the war. He had a few very close friends who knew him well, and loved him. Two of his best friends, Michael Aschenbrenner (Best friend from since 1968 Tiger Force) and Dawn Langston (friends for over 35 years) were at his side during his final days and at his passing. You can rest now, Woody. No more nightmares.
"Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around he leaves an awful hole"
Thanks beyond words to Missing in America Project' who escorted Woody via motorcycles to Riverside Veteran Memorial Cemetery in California.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 4, 2019