|
|
Wyoma Harmon Bruce
Our angel mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister returned to her heavenly home and many loved ones waiting there to greet her on January 5, 2020.
Wyoma Harmon Bruce was born on March 22, 1921, in Fairview Wyoming, to Walter and LaPrele Harmon. She was the second oldest of thirteen children.
She married Charles Parsons Bruce on October 26, 1939, in the Logan Temple in a double ceremony with her younger sister Sybil. Wyoma and Charles raised six children.
She grew up in a home that was filled with music. Her family loved to sing together and all of them, including Wyoma had beautiful voices. She and her family also loved dancing and that was an important part of their entertainment and leisure time. Her father taught her to dance by having her stand on his feet.
She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many church callings. She had a strong desire to share the gospel throughout her life. Wyoma's strong testimony of Jesus Christ and the plan of salvation molded and influenced the lives of both family and friends. She and her husband Charles served together in the Baton Rogue, Louisiana mission/Tallahassee Florida mission in1986-1987.
Wyoma loved the temple! She and Charles served together in the Mesa Temple for many years, serving as coordinators in Iniatory and the Baptistry as well as other areas.in the temple. They also served together in the sealing office after Charles was called to be a sealer in 1991. In later years she loved attending the temple and did so even when it was difficult for her to be there due to her failing health.
Wyoma loved cooking and was known for her excellent, nutritious meals and baking. She also had artistic talent and after her children were grown she took up oil painting and created renderings of actual scenes from her life. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and homemaker!
Wyoma is survived by 4 of her children, Gary (Linda) of Phoenix, AZ, Janis Olson (John) of Fair Oaks, CA, Bonnie Riggs (Barry) of Brigham City, Utah and David of Mesa, AZ, twenty eight grandchildren, fifty five great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and sons Bob and Bill.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beehive Homes of Perry and Pioneer Care Center for their kindness and care of Wyoma. We also want to thank the staff at Integrity Hospice for their special care to Wyoma. The family expresses deep appreciation to Martha Johnson at Beehive and Jennifer Kohl, Rachelle Herbert, and Maddi Comad from Integrity Hospice.
A viewing will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 preceding the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the Brigham City West Stake Center located at 895 North 625 West in Brigham City, Utah. Her Funeral service will follow at noon.
A graveside and memorial service will be held at Mariposa Gardens, 6747 E. Broadway Road in Mesa Arizona on Saturday January 25, at 1 pm.
