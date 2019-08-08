Services
Bethesda Community Baptist Chr
906 E Jones Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(602) 276-1006
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethesda Community Baptist Church
1956 - 2019
Phoenix - Yasmin Banner-Duncan, 62, died July 30, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. There will be a memorial service at Bethesda Community Baptist Church on Thursday, August 8th at 10am. Yasmin was born December 30, 1956, in Johnstown, PA to James Pratt and Annie Bell Averoy. She is survived by her husband James Price; her brothers, David and Bobby; sister, Genora; 2 sons, Tommy and Marcus; daughter, Anyssa; grandchildren Makii and Emma.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 8, 2019
