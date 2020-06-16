Yazzie Todechine



Phoenix - Yazzie Todechine, 85, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. Born 1935, Rough Rock, Arizona, he was the son of the late Yellowhair Todechine and Mary Ann Clah.



Mr. Todechine attended Phoenix Indian High School, and then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He later worked for 16 years and retired from Salt River Project as a Generator Operator. He married his high school sweetheart, Agnes Yazzie and celebrated 61 years of marriage in December. Yazzie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, helping his children by being a handy man and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his son Vinson Todechine and grandson Jerome Todechine. Surviving in addition to his wife, Agnes, are his son Edwin of Chandler; daughters Teresa Morgan and her husband Mike of Phoenix, Carletta Flores of Phoenix, Shirley Boes and her husband Greg of Vernon Hills, Illinois and Lisa Zielinski and her husband Joe of Phoenix; 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



A service of remembrance will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at St. Louis the King Catholic Church, 4331 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, Arizona.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store