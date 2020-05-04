Ying C. Tang
1927 - 2020
Ying C. Tang

Phoenix - Ying C. Tang passed away on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92, having lived a blessed and full life. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 31, 1927, the son of Kim S. Tang and Yee S. Tang. Ying was the fourth of 12 siblings, all of whom were born in the back room of Sunrise Grocery Store, the family grocery store, located at the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road. After graduating from Glendale High School in 1945, he served in the U.S. Navy from July 1945 to August 1946. He completed two years of college at Phoenix Junior College, studying architecture.

Ying's father, Kim, directed Ying and his brothers to expand the grocery business, which resulted in the opening of another store, Mountain View Market, at the southwest corner of 24th Street and Indian School Road in 1947. Ying and family continued to expand under the name, Tang's Market, from 1959 to the late 1970's. As a result of his early experience in the family business, Ying became interested in real estate development and investment. He had a successful real estate career over the past 60 plus years, developing many retail projects and investing in numerous commercial sites throughout Arizona. He was also a successful restaurateur, having opened dozens of restaurants, from Chinese food, Mexican food, and coffee shops, to steak houses and fast food. Ying prided himself on treating others fairly and with respect in all of his business activities, and, as a result, he was liked and respected by his peers in the business community. He was proud to be a member of Thomas Tang American Legion Post 50 and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance, and a lifetime member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Ying lived life to the fullest. Known for his infectious laugh, cheerful smile and quick wit, he loved spending time with family and friends. Gentle and kind hearted, Ying was truly interested in and cared about others. He delighted in the simple pleasures of life. A dominoes game, real estate land tour, or dim sum luncheon would constitute a perfect day for Ying. An avid music fan, he enjoyed attending live concerts and loved playing his harmonica at gatherings to bring joy to others. Ying's zest for life was perhaps best exemplified by his incomparable will to live. After surviving a traumatic car accident in 2010, Ying defied the odds innumerable times overcoming devastating health conditions. In spite of pain and setbacks, Ying fought bravely and persevered with a gratitude and appreciation for the gifts of his life.

Ying was baptized at the First Chinese Baptist Church on May 23, 2004. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and dearly loved and was loved by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine of 66 years, his son Darryl (Mae), his daughters Kimberly Natori and Celeste Tang (Peter McQuaid), and his grandchildren Ryan Tang, Katrina Natori, Justin Tang, Spencer Tang, Erika Natori, Max McQuaid and Alex McQuaid. He is also survived by his sisters May King, Mayen Yue (Joe) and Betty Lee (John), and his brother Dick Tang (Shirley). The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Banner University Medical Center for their unmatched professionalism and loving care given to Ying over the past decade. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in Ying's name to the Banner University Medical Center Phoenix (BUMC-P) Nursing Fund 102291, by mail, at the Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012, or online, at www.bannerhealthfoundation.org. A private service will take place for the family, and a celebration of life gathering is planned at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
