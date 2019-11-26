|
Yvonne Annette Burgess
Yvonne Annette Burgess known to her family and friends as "Annie B" passed on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, at Honor Health Deer Valley Hospital, after a long illness. She was 73 years old.
Ann was born July 8, 1946, in Evansville, IN to the late Rufus Robert Veatch and Concepcion Ortiz Veatch. She was the oldest of three children, her brother, Robert, preceded her in death just one week earlier.
Ann was married to the late James Ray Burgess and they had one son, James Ray Burgess, Jr. who passed three weeks after his father in July 2017. The family moved to Phoenix, AZ, in 1971 and called Phoenix their home. Ann was very involved with raising her son and being "mom" to all of his friends that needed a second home or an extra meal. Ann worked as a legal secretary for nearly 40 years and a Buddhist who always tried to see the good in others. Ann was an avid pool player and was well known in the pool community with her husband where they played for decades. She will be remembered for her laughter, spirited banter, generosity and above all else, her stubbornness. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend.
Ann is survived by her sister, Celia Christina, her daughter-in-law, Holly and grand-daughters Kensey and Kaylie who she loved very much. Ann requests that contributions be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019