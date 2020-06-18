Yvonne Arlette Martens Kelley Kalien



Yvonne Arlette Martens Kelley Kalien was called home by her beloved Savior on June 17, 2020. Yvonne was the first daughter born to Henry G. Martens and Berthe West Martens, born June 29, 1932. Four years later she was joined by her sister, Shirley Annette. The family resided in Newcastle, Wyoming, where the girls attended school--except the year and half they spent in Long Beach, California during the war. Yvonne graduated high school in Newcastle.



After graduation, she spent a short time living in Denver CO. Yvonne married Edward S. Kelley and they made their home in Kalispell, Montana. Her first marriage ended and several years later she met and married John Kalien. Yvonne worked most of her married life in retail. She continued working until John retired from the Montana Highway Department. They traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mexico, Canada, and all fifty states. They eventually settled in Mesa, Arizona, where they lived for twenty years before moving to Sun City, Arizona, to be close to her sister Shirley, and husband Gary Wittman.



Yvonne is survived by her son Lee Tresler (Pam); daughter Glenda Gilkey; John Kalien, Jr. (Doreen); Candy Harrell (Bill); and Karen Neufeld (Ted); grandchildren Jaime Clarke (Mary), Jeremy Clarke; Jared Clarke; Jennifer Tinker (Ryan); Jeremy Tresler; Jana Treglown (Matt); Kevin Harrell (Nichcol); Kory Harrell (Annie); Tonya Baumann (Shawn); Traci Kalien (Levi); and Tami Payne (Andy).



She is blessed with eighteen great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, a nephew, and two cousins.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, two brothers who died in infancy; her beloved husband, John Kalien; a brother-in-law Gary Wittman; a son-in-law Boyd Gilkey; a niece, Kelly Wittman Sicble; and a niece-in-law, Lisa Wittman.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.









