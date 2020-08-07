1/1
Yvonne Devon Mackey
Yvonne Devon Mackey

Yvonne Devon Mackey passed away August 4, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born November 13,1923 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Arnold and Grace Devon. She met the love of her life, Porter Mackey in 1945 and they were married 5 weeks later. They moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1957. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Porter's passing in 2000. She is survived by their 3 children: Von (Karen), Stephen (Debbie), and Sue Ellen; They were also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Yvonne and Porter were founding members of Christ United Presbyterian Church in Maryvale where they were active members for many years. She loved God, her family and everyone she met. She would touch people's hearts with just her smile. She will be loved and missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of the West, 21410 N.19th Ave., Ste 100, Phx. AZ 85027.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
