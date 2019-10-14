Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Life Center on the Beatitudes Campus
1650 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Zachariah "Jack" Helm

Zachariah "Jack" Helm Obituary
Zachariah "Jack" Helm

Phoenix - Zachariah "Jack" Taylor Helm (May 16, 2019-October 12, 2019) was called home to with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He has at last been reunited with his beloved wife of 71 years, Helen. Jack was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and moved to Phoenix as a child. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School where he was President of Future Farmers of America, and attended the University of Arizona where he studied agriculture. Jack graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD in 1940, and captained the USS Pinola during WWII. He resigned his commission in 1947 at the rank of Lt. Commander, and returned to Arizona where he farmed, was a cattle rancher and a metal artist. Jack is survived by his three children: Jackie Clark, Tony (Liz) Helm and Gary (Sharon) Helm, eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. His family remembers him as a servant of the Lord, who faithfully attended church every Sunday until the age of 98. Services will be held at the Life Center on the Beatitudes Campus, located at 1650 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, 85021, on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Jack's name to the Beatitudes Campus (1650 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix). www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
