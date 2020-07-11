1/1
Zachary Deone Buffington Scacewater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Deone Buffington Scacewater

With profound heartbreak and grief Zachary Deone Buffington Scacewater (Zaci), age 29 our precious son passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. Born April 3, 1991 in Phoenix Arizona. He was our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. Cherished and adored son of Felicia Scacewater and Deone Parmer. Loving brother to Todd, Megan, and Haley. Proud uncle to MacKenzie, treasured grandson of LB and Sheila Scacewater. Cousin to Jake, Jessica, and Sarah (who were more like siblings). His unselfish and loving Aunt Lisa and Uncle Scott. Along with Aunt Cynthia and Mike Gruber with their children Ryan, Shannon, and Brandon. Zac was an avid chess player, loved playing cards, football, soccer, baseball, lifting weights, writing, and was even a lifeguard. He had a tenacity towards hot dogs, in fact no hot dog was safe around him. Infectious smile that would melt your heart with green eyes that spoke to your soul. He could always make you laugh, especially with his stories and love for gifs. Zac was confident, athletic, clean freak, loving and devoted, always well dressed. Those who knew Zac even for just a little while lost a bright shining light in their lives. Services will be held July 18 at 3PM Messinger Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Rd Scottsdale, AZ

85251.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved