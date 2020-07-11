Zachary Deone Buffington ScacewaterWith profound heartbreak and grief Zachary Deone Buffington Scacewater (Zaci), age 29 our precious son passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. Born April 3, 1991 in Phoenix Arizona. He was our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. Cherished and adored son of Felicia Scacewater and Deone Parmer. Loving brother to Todd, Megan, and Haley. Proud uncle to MacKenzie, treasured grandson of LB and Sheila Scacewater. Cousin to Jake, Jessica, and Sarah (who were more like siblings). His unselfish and loving Aunt Lisa and Uncle Scott. Along with Aunt Cynthia and Mike Gruber with their children Ryan, Shannon, and Brandon. Zac was an avid chess player, loved playing cards, football, soccer, baseball, lifting weights, writing, and was even a lifeguard. He had a tenacity towards hot dogs, in fact no hot dog was safe around him. Infectious smile that would melt your heart with green eyes that spoke to your soul. He could always make you laugh, especially with his stories and love for gifs. Zac was confident, athletic, clean freak, loving and devoted, always well dressed. Those who knew Zac even for just a little while lost a bright shining light in their lives. Services will be held July 18 at 3PM Messinger Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Rd Scottsdale, AZ85251.