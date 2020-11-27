Zachary Eugene Eshelman



Zachary Eugene Eshelman was born February 26, 1952, the 5th of 6 children in Port Clinton, Ohio. He attended Port Clinton High School until the family moved to Arizona where he graduated from Coronado High School with a letter in football.



Zach attended Arizona State University where he met his wife, Jeri. He would later go on to graduate with a BA in History, of which he would forever remain a fan. After ASU he settled into the carpet business and ran his own flooring company for the last 20 years with his daughter Katie and brother Aric.



Zach was a merry prankster and his wildly inventive humor kept everyone on their toes and laughing. He wanted the best from and for you. A masterful story teller, he had a story and a joke for every occasion and loved confounding his audience as to which was which. Zach enjoyed little more than time outdoors with friends and family. Whether it be a campfire, a shooting range, lake or cabin, any day a field spent with friends and family was empirically perfect.



He had a zeal for life, music and food. He loved eating out almost as much as he loved Jeri's superb home cooking. To know Zach was to be entertained, and though his time has ended, his spirit and joviality shall forever remain.



He is survived by his brother Skip, wife Jeri, children Megan(Ryan) and Katie, grandsons George, Winston and Solomon, and his glass eye.



Jeri thanks her family and friends for their support through this difficult time. Donations in his honor can be made to Hospice of the Valley or to plant a tree in Israel.



Fate's fickle fingers set the stage for friends and family from every conceivable walk of life and as a testament to his character and profound affability so many that participated in his life do nothing but smile when remembering: the man, the myth, the legend.



For a man with an unending sense of humor, who loved obituaries as much as he did, let his end with, "I beat Covid"!









