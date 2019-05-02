Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
The Church of Christ
3750 W Union Hills, AZ
View Map
Zelma Mae (Slack) Green Obituary
Zelma Mae (Slack) Green

Phoenix - Zelma Mae (Slack) Green passed on April 29th, 2019 with her spouse Amos by her side.

She was born in Fresno, OH March 04 1935. She attended Warsaw HS and graduated May of 1953. She married Amos Green May 29,1935 in Roscoe, OH. She had one daughter, Darlene Foulds. Zelma was dedicated to her family, Church and dedicated her lifetime to their service.

A loving wife, mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother that will always be alive in our hearts.

The viewing will be May 3, 2019 from 7 PM to 9 PM at Best Funeral Home, 9380 W Peoria Ave. Everyone is also invited to attend a memorial service May 29th at The Church of Christ, 3750 W Union Hills at 7:00 PM.
