Zenon Salazar Arteaga Obituary
Zenon Salazar Arteaga

Peoria - Zenon Salazar Arteaga, 88, beloved husband, father, cousin, nephew, brother, son and grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love at 17:55 on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Sarah Arteaga for 56 years.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 23, 1931, he was the son of Adalberta Salazar and Augustine Arteaga. He graduated from Bowen High School in South Chicago and later served in the US Army (non-active) during the Korean War. The sunshine of California led him to Los Angeles where he was employed by American Airlines for over 41 years.

Larger than life itself, Zenon, aka "Art", by friends and "Nonie" by his many relatives, enjoyed travel, golf and most of all, family. He leaves numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and his devoted wife, Sarah (Isaura Guadelupe Oria) Arteaga of Chicago and two daughters, Maria Arteaga of Los Angeles, Adrienne Arteaga-Platkin (Steven) of Boca Raton and two grandchildren, Tiara Platkin, and Valentina Pianiri.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 14818 W. Deer Valley Dr., Sun City West, AZ 85375. Interment to follow at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
