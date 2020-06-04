Zoltan Gelleri
Zoltan Gelleri passed away suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020. Zoltan was a beloved and devoted husband, father and cherished friend to many. His brilliant mind and warm personality were evident to all who knew him. An engineer through and through, he was a sweet, compassionate, and science-minded mentor and protector of those whom he held dear. Zoltan was born in Debrecen, Hungary to Drs. Irma and Aladar Gelleri and showed his analytic side from an early age. He attended the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Hungary and completed an M.S. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Zoltan loved nature and all its critters and creatures. An accomplished scientist, he engineered the daylights out of all he endeavored, whether it was code, a building project, or the perfect salmon burger. Zoltan arrived in the United States in 1984, living in New Jersey with his family until settling in Phoenix in 1999 and beginning his position at CWIE, a workplace that he truly loved and where he had many cherished friends. He remained with the firm for all of his time in Phoenix. His devotion to his wife and daughter was immeasurable. His wife, Maria Salapska, an accomplished and prominent attorney in the Valley, was his center and his universe, and together they bloomed as intellectual and cultural explorers and scholars. Zoltan was a doting and beloved father who still had many adventures to experience when his life was cut short. His friends around the world mourn the passing of a genuine Renaissance man and loyal friend. He is survived by his daughter Dr. Joanna Salapska-Gelleri, son-in-law Timothy Jordan, and mother Dr. Irma Antos. A memorial service will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, June 12 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ immediately followed by a committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Maggie's Place, www.maggiesplace.org or St. Joseph the Worker, https://www.sjwjobs.org/. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Zoltan Gelleri passed away suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020. Zoltan was a beloved and devoted husband, father and cherished friend to many. His brilliant mind and warm personality were evident to all who knew him. An engineer through and through, he was a sweet, compassionate, and science-minded mentor and protector of those whom he held dear. Zoltan was born in Debrecen, Hungary to Drs. Irma and Aladar Gelleri and showed his analytic side from an early age. He attended the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Hungary and completed an M.S. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Zoltan loved nature and all its critters and creatures. An accomplished scientist, he engineered the daylights out of all he endeavored, whether it was code, a building project, or the perfect salmon burger. Zoltan arrived in the United States in 1984, living in New Jersey with his family until settling in Phoenix in 1999 and beginning his position at CWIE, a workplace that he truly loved and where he had many cherished friends. He remained with the firm for all of his time in Phoenix. His devotion to his wife and daughter was immeasurable. His wife, Maria Salapska, an accomplished and prominent attorney in the Valley, was his center and his universe, and together they bloomed as intellectual and cultural explorers and scholars. Zoltan was a doting and beloved father who still had many adventures to experience when his life was cut short. His friends around the world mourn the passing of a genuine Renaissance man and loyal friend. He is survived by his daughter Dr. Joanna Salapska-Gelleri, son-in-law Timothy Jordan, and mother Dr. Irma Antos. A memorial service will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, June 12 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ immediately followed by a committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Maggie's Place, www.maggiesplace.org or St. Joseph the Worker, https://www.sjwjobs.org/. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.