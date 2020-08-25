1/
Timothy Sanderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy (Tim), age 71 of Flagstaff, AZ left for heaven to be with our Lord and God on August 19, 2020. Tim was born June 17, 1949 in Alma, MI. He was the third child of Kenneth and Rosalind (Maurer) Sanderson and was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest sister, Kay Sanderson from Alma, Michigan. He is survived by his wife Dr. Priscilla (Lansing) Sanderson; his mother-in-law, Lena Pat Lansing, of Shiprock, NM; and his sister, Karen (Sanderson) Wittle and brother-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Wittle from Elwell, MI. Additional Shiprock relatives include sister-in-law Tina Nelson, brother-in-law George Nelson Jr., sister-in-law Cornelia Max, as well as Earl Johnson and Donna Johnson. Tim is also survived by nephew Nicholas Nelson and his wife Amber Wisley, as well as their sons Kai and Benjamin from Albuquerque, NM; nephew Stormy D. Max, PFC, U.S. Army based at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas; niece Tarenina S. Max, Durango, CO; and nephew Shaler Max, Jr., of Shiprock, NM. Tim retired from the U.S. Army and as a supervisor of the State of Arizona Department of Economic Security, Rehabilitation Services Administration. He worked for Action Rehab, a private rehabilitation firm that specializes in workman's compensation for the VA. Service was held on Friday, August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations at copdfoundation.org, or call 1 (866) 731-2673



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved