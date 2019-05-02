|
Thomas Grant Steele II
April 29, 1946 - April 24, 2019
Thomas Grant Steele II, better known as Tom, passed away peacefully in his home on April 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was an outstanding example of how to be your true self, and his smile, laughter, sarcasm and wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom had many passions in life: cars, hot rods, motorcycles, the drags, dancing, wine tasting and cooking. His passion for cars took him from an early start at Wally Tucker Datsun to running his own shop, Eurasian Automotive, for over 25 years. Through the same passion, he was able to help mold young teens by giving them opportunities to learn the trade and grow. And through the shop, clients turned into lifelong friends, having fun together at places like March Meets, Hot Rod Reunion and pub nights. And even towards his last days, he enjoyed nothing more than watching car shows and reading through car, hot rod or motorcycle magazines.
His passion for cooking was something that brought all of his family and friends together most. Although he had his gruff exterior, he was so delicate and deliberate when he cooked. He enjoyed seeing everyone's smiles when they tried one of his meals, and he always said it gave him such a great sense of pride and satisfaction.
Thomas is preceded in death by his grandparents, Chet and Marnie Steele and his parents, Wavie Steele & Thomas Grant Steele. He is survived by his loving wife, best friend and partner-in-crime of 36 years, Vickie Steele; by his son, Jeffrey Steele; his daughters, Kristen Steele-Watt and husband Jeremy, Kristin Lindsey and Lauren Lindsey; his brother William E. Steele and wife Charlotte; his sisters, Margaret Peterson and husband Randal, and Wavie Steele; by his grandkids, Felicity Fuentes and husband David, Holly Watt, Adam Steele and Elise Steele; and by his dog, Buddy.
He will be peacefully laid to rest at Arroyo Grande District Cemetery at a small service. A celebration of life will also take place on May 10, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kern County Honor Flight, 8200 Stockdale Hwy, Suite M-10, Box 255, Bakersfield, CA 93311.
"All these places have their moments / With lovers and friends I still can recall/ Some are dead and some are living / In my life, I've loved them all."
- The Beatles, In My Life (Tom's Favorite Song).