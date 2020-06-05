ELEK JAMES VENEGAS

August 6, 1996 - May 26, 2020

Elek James Venegas, 23, was born on August 6th, 1996 and passed away on May 26th, 2020. He was born to parents Efren Venegas and Frances Cameron. Elek grew up in Bakersfield, CA. where he attended Christa McAuliffe Elementary, Tevis Jr. High, and graduated from Stockdale High School. Growing up, Elek loved being active and social, many after school hours were spent playing a variety of sports including; soccer, basketball, and football. Through his adult life, Elek became the definition of active and social, at every gathering he was either at the center of attention or very quickly found his way there. Elek carried a bright light everywhere he went, and those that knew him best would say it was all in his smile.

As a young child, Elek was undoubtedly the happiest kid on Earth with a missing front tooth, and he loved chips. Every memory, every picture, every video taken back from when Elek was 3-8yrs old, he had the biggest smile and the cutest window where his missing front tooth should've been. Elek was always with us group of boys, getting involved in everything the older kids got to do. He loved everything about the after-school hangout. Playing football and basketball with the neighborhood kids was the ultimate thing to do. The Summer months were filled with friends, pool parties, riding bikes, beach and camping trips, playing pranks, and staying up all night with video games. During these early years Elek also picked the sport teams he'd support, and if anyone knew Elek they knew he as a Packers fan! The hard nose, ironman, leave it all on the field style that Brett Favre played with won Elek over as a Green Bay fan.

Elek got a little older, his love for chips evolved to Hot Cheetos/Takis and cheese, and his missing tooth wasn't as noticeable as his big boy teeth started to grow in. All the time being with the older boys turned him into quite the joke-ster. Elek got in to Jr. High, and as many pre-teen boys do, he made a good group of friends, played tackle football for the first time, and even found puppy love. High school came around and things were a blast for Elek. His freshman year ended on a high note with his Packers winning the Super Bowl. His personality was in full bloom at this point, hanging out with friends and girls was number one on his list and getting his truck gave him everything he needed. Every weekend was a social event. Summers were painted with endless memories, time itself was plentiful, and laughter was unavoidable. Elek finally found his love for the gym and by the time his Senior year came around he was stronger and bigger than all the brothers. High school came and went for Elek, each year being 10x better then the last.

Out of high school and now a young adult, Elek got established with a few jobs in place of school, and the good times rolled on. He loved cruising in his truck and listening to his vibe of the week. During any given gym session he would be bench pressing to Michael Jackson. The gym was his home away from home, his place of peace, clarity, grit, and growth. If he wasn't behind the desk working and re-racking weights, Elek was getting his own workout done. The most amazing thing about his love for the gym was the fact that he knew everyone. Elek could strike up a conversation with anyone; whether it was over a bet, parties from the weekend, or just life advice, Elek was someone people loved to talk to. Aside from his love for the gym, Elek found a love for boxing. He enjoyed the art and technique that came with learning to box. Footwork and a solid pop to the bag is what he loved every time he laced up those gloves. On his down time Elek found nothing better then hanging out with family and friends over a meal and a game. Often times these special moments were captured at Don Pepes at the bar top over some chili verde nachos and a Modelo. Getting out of town was his next favorite, spontaneous trips to the coast or out camping became more frequent, and he sure loved to let social media know he was on top of the world.

Elek had a very compassionate side as well, he often went to church with our mom and was always willing to lend a helping hand. One of the things we were most proud of is his donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Even though he was the little brother, he was always looking to do right by those that couldn't help themselves. His work life brought him exposure in the solar and electrical industry. He took interest in this field and wanted to pursue an occupation in this industry. His hopes, however, were to build on this as his foundation and simultaneously work to being his own boss in a field related to fitness. Elek always wanted to let everyone know him and his brothers were winning and that loyalty is what made us fall in love with our beloved little brother, son, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Elek is survived by; Father Efren Venegas, Mother Frances Cameron, Stepfather Walter Cameron, Brothers Efren Venegas, Erin John Venegas, Fonzy Salmeron, Stepbrothers Roman and Ryan Cameron, Sister in Law Hillary Cameron, Grandfather Efren Venegas, Grandparents Wayne and Susan Karns, Grandfather Baldimar Reyes, Uncle Eddie Reyes and Ruben Olmos, Aunts Veronica Venegas and Kristina Karns, Cousins Ayanna, Bryanna, Savannah, Brody, Jordan, and Emery, Niece Harper, Nephew Shane, and many more Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Elek is preceded in death by; Grandmother Velma Venegas, Great Grandparents Alfonso and Mary Venegas, Great Grandparents Edward and Rose Alba, Great Grandparents Francisco and Marcelina Reyes, and Cousin Benny.

Pallbearers; Efren Venegas, Alonzo Salmeron, Sabrina Miller, Corey Collins, Daniel Mendez, Ryan Cameron, Roman Cameron, and Alec Benavides.

Services: Visitation is June 9th, 2020 from 12-4pm, Chapel Service is June 10th, 2020 at 9:30am at Delano Mortuary, 707 Browning Road, Delano, CA.

Committal Service is June 10th, 2020 at 11am at North Kern District Cemetery, 627 Austin St., Delano, CA.