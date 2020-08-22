1936 - 2020

Eva Ramirez Acosta

September 4th, 1936 - August 8th, 2020

Eva Acosta passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 8th of this year. Born in Bakersfield she is the eldest of 3 sisters born to Pastor Francisco and Francisca Ramirez.

As a pastor's daughter she traveled to many churches and conventions helping her father preach the word of God. At one of those services she met the love of her life Manuel P Acosta. Married on August 26, 1954 this marriage was blessed with 2 children: Lori Acosta and Manuel P Acosta, Jr. (Cynthia C Acosta).

Eva worked many jobs, farm labor, school aide and CNA to name a few. Her favorite was CNA of which she spent 20 plus years working at various health care facilities. She retired early in life to enjoy her family and grandchildren.

She loved gardening; her specialty was growing roses. Along with gardening she loved traveling with her daughter, Lori. The trips they took bonded them till the end. She also had a very close bond with her daughter in-law Cynthia. Cynthia was her go-to for her grandchildren and her son, if she wanted something from them, she went to Cynthia first.

Her grandchildren were truly the light of her life. She dotted on them incessantly, always saying that she waited for a long time for them. She attended their events always being their cheerleader.

Blessed with all of this she always thanked her savior. Her salvation and church were the bedrock of all she was. She was a founding member of the El Buen Pastor church on Height St. and attended the church through all of its various transitions of growth to its current vision of Lifehouse Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Manuel P Acosta, her children Lori Acosta and Manuel P Acosta Jr, her grandchildren Manuel P Acosta III, Angelina C Acosta, Jacob M Acosta, Joey Ramirez and a host of family and friends A special thanks to Hoffman Hospice and all their assistance and understanding. A loving blessing to Cynthia Acosta for everything she has done for the family, your shoulders have been a sanctuary for the soul.

Eva was preceded in death by her Father Francisco and Mother Francisca.

Visitation and Graveside services will be on August 24th from 8:00 to 1:00 at Hillcrest Mortuary.