Tommy Eldon Thomas

1937 - 2020

Tom Thomas passed away on August 12, 2020 in Bakersfield, California where he was born in 1937 to Grace and Edgar Thomas. He lived a very rewarding 83 years and is survived by a family who loves him dearly.

Tom was a passionate educator, and life-long learner, who absolutely adored teaching at various schools and levels. Social Studies was his passion. He traveled to teach in Guam, American Samoa, Saipan, Oregon, and the University of Hawaii. He taught at Foothill HS in Bakersfield when it first opened in the 60's and Fairfax School District before eventually retiring.

He is survived by his two children, Tammie and Wayne, four granddaughters, and two great grandchildren. Being a grandfather was the joy of his life. He is also survived by three brothers-Ralph (Rufus), Jerry and David-along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. His family was very important to him and they were together as often as possible.

Tom loved to travel, taking his family on many adventures around the world over the years. He was an avid bookworm, enjoying reading (and then re-reading) as many history books as possible. He also enjoyed wood working in his shop. Tom attended Mill Creek Christian Church in Bakersfield.

He was in the U.S. Army, stationed in France before he started college. He attended Bakersfield College, Sacramento State College, McGeorge College of Law and University of Oregon (HE LOVED HIS DUCKS!!). He received his Master's degree from Sacramento State University and his PhD from the University of Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do something kind for someone, or pay it forward somehow. He would like that. Tom would have given the shirt off his back. He would also like you to vote this November. There will be no service at this time due to the pandemic. The family and friends hope to gather later this year.

Tom's family is forever grateful to Sophia, his caregiver for the past ten years. To Dr. M. Ashraf for his compassionate medical care, and a special warm thank you to the Heart Hospital's staff in the Covid-19 ICU unit. Our family is especially grateful for your special care of our father.