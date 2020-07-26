DANA PARISH STOCKTON

September 30, 1948 - June 23, 2020

On June 23, 2020, Dana passed peacefully at home while comforted by her family and canine companions. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. During her 71 years she touched many lives as a social worker, probation officer, and adjunct professor at Bakersfield College.

On September 30, 1948, Dana was born to Judge Oral F. and Iva E. Parish in Bakersfield, CA. She adored and admired her older brother Kent, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Dana was his playmate, cheerleader, and protector. When Dana was 7, her father passed from a heart attack and when she was 11, her brother passed. After a few years, her mother remarried, and Dana was positively influenced by her loving stepfather Robert Watson. During her formative years she had the love and support of the Meadors family, and the bond has sustained for over seven decades with Dollie Meadors.

Dana graduated from South High School in 1966. She attended Bakersfield College where she met Mark Markiewitz. After graduating from Bakersfield College, they married and started their family with the birth of Karen and then John. Dana completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree at California State University, Bakersfield.

In 1980, Mark and Dana divorced, and she entered the workforce as a single mother. She began her professional career as an eligibility worker and then promoted to a social worker at the Kern County Department of Human Services. In 1985, she was sworn in as a deputy probation officer at the Kern County Probation Department. During her career, she forged longstanding friendships to balance the demands of the workload. Her mentors included: Sally Rockholt, Nancy Marvin, and Leonard Heilers. Through the years Dana earned the respect of her colleagues and the Superior Court Judges by submitting thorough investigations and recommendations. She served on the California Probation, Parole, and Correctional Association (CPPCA) Board as a legislative representative and was awarded the CPPCA Chapter Member of the Year and Investigations Officer of the Year. In July 2005, Dana retired as a supervisor from the Kern County Probation Department.

In August 2005, Dana returned to Bakersfield College as an adjunct lecturer in criminal justice. Her initial plan of teaching a few courses grew into an 11-year commitment. Frequently she received positive feedback from her students to express their appreciation for her method of instruction. Conversely, her students were a source of inspiration and motivation. Characteristic of Dana's nurturing spirit, she ensured her students received praise, guidance, and encouragement. Teaching provided Dana with an opportunity to share her core professional creed: Integrity, Passion, Honesty, and Courage.

In September 2019, Dana celebrated her 70th birthday at the Ritz-Carlton at Half Moon Bay, looking at the ocean and reflecting on a life well-lived.

Dana's life was enriched by many loving friendships. Fond memories of our annual Christmas pajama parties (Dana's amazing French toast), pool parties (Dana's perfect margaritas, "simple salads", and lemon cake). She took great pride and pleasure in hosting gatherings in our home.

Dana is survived by her wife, Lonnie Stockton; daughter, Karen Bussard; son, John Markiewitz; Grandchildren: Trent (Tayler), Bradley, Kristen, Breanna, Alexa; Great granddaughter Addison. Canine companions: Mitzi and Phoebe. She loved her family dearly. Her warmth, smile, beautiful blue eyes, and laughter will be missed.

Gratitude to Dr. Jennifer Abraham and her staff for years of quality health management. Thanks to the team at Hoffman Hospice for providing Dana with care so she could spend her final months in the comfort and tranquility of our home.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Northeast Cemetery on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 am. In observance of social distancing, the services will be limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bakersfield SPCA or Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria.

When we can safely gather, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a winery in Cambria.