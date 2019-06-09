Home

MAC MATHIS
1934 - 2019

Mac Mathis passed away in May of 2019. His wife, Wanda, daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Curtis, grandson Jeffrey and his wife Jamie and two great-grandchildren, Easton and Audrina, survives him. He also leaves behind loving and caring nieces and nephews.

Mac was born in Oklahoma in 1934, graduated from Delano High School in 1952. He retired from a fulfilling career at Jim Burke Ford, Bakersfield. He was a lifetime member of the Oceano Elks Lodge and a member of the Retired Active Men's Club in Pismo Beach. He loved his family and relished gathering with loved ones for family celebrations. Mac enjoyed water sports, especially sailing and sailed around the world.

Memorial service is pending.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 9, 2019
