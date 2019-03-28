|
|
ABELARDO "LALO" CELEDON SR.
October 24, 1957 - March 20, 2019
Abelardo "Lalo" Celedon Sr., a 61-year-old resident of Bakersfield passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children.
Lalo was born on October 24, 1957 in Matamoros, Mexico to Juan and Ramona Celedon.
At the age of seven, Lalo immigrated to the United States with his family and settled in McFarland, California. Growing up, Lalo helped his family who worked in the fields of McFarland, a job he was proud of later in life, crediting it for developing his strong work ethic.
Lalo's greatest passion was his work as a police officer. Lalo began his law enforcement career in 1979, working for the McFarland Police Department. Lalo went on to work for the Kern County Sheriff's Department, Shafter Police Department and the Kern High School District Police Department. Lalo climbed to the rank of Police Sergeant for both Shafter Police Department as well as the Kern High School District Police Department. Lalo's career in law enforcement spanned 40 years, the last 23 were spent working for the Kern High School District Police Department.
Lalo was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Lalo married the love of his life, Mary Celedon, in October of 1990. Lalo is also survived by his five loving children; Abelardo Celedon Jr. (39), Kristie Vasquez (32), Eric Celedon (28), Andrew Celedon (25) and Alisa Celedon (20). Lalo also leaves behind six grandchildren and passed before he was able to meet his seventh.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30th at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Road. The services will conclude at Greenlawn Memorial Park South, 2739 Panama Lane. Funeral services are open to any who wish to attend.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 28, 2019