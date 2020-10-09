Abigail Sullivan

ABIGAIL CHARLENE SULLIVAN

December 20, 2018 - August 6, 2020

Abigail Charlene Sullivan entered this world against all odds on December 20, 2018, and tragically left it behind August 6, 2020.

We lost our sweet Abby much too soon, but we find comfort and solace knowing she is resting with loved ones.

Abby loved adventure, and mischief probably more, constantly moving and merrily terrorizing. She loved the beach. She loved French fries. Music transformed her into a tiny dancer, Scooby Doo was as real as day and night, and Baby Shark was her anthem. Despite her age and stature, Abby was the boss. However, if sweetness was a color, it would be a sunny, soft white, with a hint of translucence, and it would be called Abby.

Abigail left behind her daddy, Josh, and a trio of mighty ladies who raised and sheltered her for much of her short life. These ladies include her "Meme" and namesake, grandmother Velda Charlene; her "Bucky" and mama bear aunt, Rebecca; and her "Nunu", step-cousin, Taniya. Also left behind are her siblings, Andrew, Evan, Paislee and Kayden, as well and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, real and stuffed animals, friends, and her mother and her mother's family.

To honor Abby, we ask that you live responsibly, and simply LOVE. Find it. Give it. Support it. Share it. Embrace it. Abby would demand it.

Josh's family would like to thank Kern County Fire Department firefighters and dispatchers, Kern County Sheriff's deputies, Hall Ambulance personnel, and medical staff at Mercy Southwest Hospital who valiantly tried to save Abby's life.

Much love to you all!

A private celebration of life will be held soon, and burial of Abby's ashes will take place at a later date.