1/1
Abigail Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ABIGAIL CHARLENE SULLIVAN
December 20, 2018 - August 6, 2020

Abigail Charlene Sullivan entered this world against all odds on December 20, 2018, and tragically left it behind August 6, 2020.

We lost our sweet Abby much too soon, but we find comfort and solace knowing she is resting with loved ones.

Abby loved adventure, and mischief probably more, constantly moving and merrily terrorizing. She loved the beach. She loved French fries. Music transformed her into a tiny dancer, Scooby Doo was as real as day and night, and Baby Shark was her anthem. Despite her age and stature, Abby was the boss. However, if sweetness was a color, it would be a sunny, soft white, with a hint of translucence, and it would be called Abby.

Abigail left behind her daddy, Josh, and a trio of mighty ladies who raised and sheltered her for much of her short life. These ladies include her "Meme" and namesake, grandmother Velda Charlene; her "Bucky" and mama bear aunt, Rebecca; and her "Nunu", step-cousin, Taniya. Also left behind are her siblings, Andrew, Evan, Paislee and Kayden, as well and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, real and stuffed animals, friends, and her mother and her mother's family.

To honor Abby, we ask that you live responsibly, and simply LOVE. Find it. Give it. Support it. Share it. Embrace it. Abby would demand it.

Josh's family would like to thank Kern County Fire Department firefighters and dispatchers, Kern County Sheriff's deputies, Hall Ambulance personnel, and medical staff at Mercy Southwest Hospital who valiantly tried to save Abby's life.

Much love to you all!

A private celebration of life will be held soon, and burial of Abby's ashes will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved