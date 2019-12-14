|
|
ABRAHAM "BOOGIE" MANCHA
July 25, 1974 - November 16, 2019
Abraham "Boogie" Mancha was born on July 25, 1974 to Stella and Arnulfo Mancha Jr. and was raised in Lamont, CA.
In 1993 he married his first and only love Christina Mancha. Abraham was most well-known for his sense of humor, creativity and the ability to make friends no matter where he was. Abraham had one of the kindest hearts, when he saw an opportunity with a need for help he did everything in his power to fill that need. Those who knew Abraham were fortunate enough to meet a one of a kind man. He had a true sense of integrity, and genuinely loved to help people. His sense of humor is what drew people in. There wasn't anything Abraham couldn't do, from drawing, to building, fixing things, making music, or using his creative abilities to awe people. If he didn't know how to do something he'd figure it out, a "real hustler." He loved his family, God and people in general. He will be missed dearly, wait for us in heaven "Papa."
Abraham was preceded in death by his father Arnulfo Mancha Jr., his niece Samantha Mancha, and brother John Vela IV. He is survived by his mother Stella Mancha, his wife Christina Mancha, his kids Mariah, Roxanne, and Abraham Mancha Jr., his grandchildren Malachi, Zachariah, and Mia, his brothers Jessie (Gina), Richard Mancha, and Timothy Gonzalez, and several nieces, nephews and family members.
A funeral service will be held on December 16, 2019 at 220 Eureka St, Bakersfield CA from 6pm-9pm and December 17, 2019 at 5640 E. Brundage Ln, (corner of Brundage/Sterling) at 10am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 14, 2019