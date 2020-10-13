1/
Addolorata Donville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Addolorata's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ADDOLORATA "DORA" DONVILLE
Born - Died

Addolorata "Dora" Donville, 82, born on October 26, 1937 in Montesarchio, Italy passed away at home in Bakersfield, CA on September 1st with her family by her side.

Mamma will be remembered for being a great cook and seamstress, but mostly for how much she cherished her family. At a very young age, she had to give up her childhood to help support her family. She would often go hungry to ensure her younger brother had something to eat. As a wife and mother, she would sacrifice herself to make sure we got everything we needed.

Left to celebrate her life are children: Aaron (Simona) of Naples, Italy, Anna, Sabrina (Mike Hobbs)all of Bakersfield and grandchildren: Farah, Stella, Joshua, and Evelyn. She also leaves behind sister: Antonietta (Giuseppe Aran) and brother: Michele (Rosanna) as well as many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Dominico and Assunta, sister Maria, nephew Mimo, and husband John.

Private interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery 12:30 p.m. October 15. Mass service 2 p.m. October 15, St. Francis Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved