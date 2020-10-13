Addolorata Donville

ADDOLORATA "DORA" DONVILLE

Born - Died

Addolorata "Dora" Donville, 82, born on October 26, 1937 in Montesarchio, Italy passed away at home in Bakersfield, CA on September 1st with her family by her side.

Mamma will be remembered for being a great cook and seamstress, but mostly for how much she cherished her family. At a very young age, she had to give up her childhood to help support her family. She would often go hungry to ensure her younger brother had something to eat. As a wife and mother, she would sacrifice herself to make sure we got everything we needed.

Left to celebrate her life are children: Aaron (Simona) of Naples, Italy, Anna, Sabrina (Mike Hobbs)all of Bakersfield and grandchildren: Farah, Stella, Joshua, and Evelyn. She also leaves behind sister: Antonietta (Giuseppe Aran) and brother: Michele (Rosanna) as well as many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Dominico and Assunta, sister Maria, nephew Mimo, and husband John.

Private interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery 12:30 p.m. October 15. Mass service 2 p.m. October 15, St. Francis Catholic Church.