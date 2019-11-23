|
ADELE MARIE KRIGBAUM
1947 - 2019
Adele was born, Adele Marie Burns on January 11, 1947, in Taft, California. On June 3, 1967 she married Woody Krigbaum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woody; her father, Robert Burns and her mother, Lucile Burns.
She is survived by her son, Ken and her daughter-in-law, Gina, and her grandchildren, Joshua, Anna, Luke, Joel, Jude, and Nathan; She is also survived by her daughter, Lori, her granddaughter, Toni and Toni's husband, Eddy, and her great grandson, Korey.
Her passion for flowers became her career in which she made thousands of people happy with her arrangements. She devoted her life to caring for her family and many others.
Adele entered into eternity on November 18, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the West Side District Cemetery Mausoleum, Taft, CA.
For condolences, please visit: www.greenlawnM-C.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019