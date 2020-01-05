|
AGNES ANN FLANAGAN SCRIVANO
February 3, 1927 - January 1, 2020
Agnes Ann Flanagan Scrivano was born on February 3, 1927 in Baltimore, MD and passed peacefully in her sleep in the loving care of her family on New Year's Day. She was a graduate of Towsen Catholic High School, 1945 in Baltimore.
Predeceased in 1999 by her husband Philip Salvatore Scrivano. Predeceased by her parents, Agnes and William Flanagan and sister Frances Flanagan.
Oldest of five children, Mary, William (Buddy) and Eileen survive her. Mother to five children, James, Philip, Margaret and son-in-law Stuart Patteson, Matthew and Teresa. Grandmother of eight, Daniel, Analiese, Sarah & Kevin Scrivano. Erin and husband Joseph White, Keith Patteson. Philip and Anna Wilson. Agnes is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, friends, best friends Joan & Al Teixeira, neighbors of 47 years Jan & Earl Blakely, and her faithful dog Gracie.
Retired from Bookkeeping a profession she loved for over 25 years and the school librarian at North Beardsley School in Bakersfield prior to that. She had a life long dedication to the Catholic Faith. She spent decades serving the parish of St. Joseph Church as a teacher and soloist. She traveled to wonderful destinations including Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Alaska, Hawaii, the East coast and numerous trips to the central coast of CA. Her love of travel is shared by her kids and grandkids.
We would like thank the following people who cared deeply for our mother throughout the years and made it possible for her to live a good, long, healthy, happy life! Dr. Raj Patel, Dr. Brij Bambi, Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, Dr. Scott Davis, Dr. Ashraf-Alim, Hoffman Hospice: Ashley, Laura, Annie, Juanita, Sarah, Nadine and Aaron and so many others who were such a comfort. Tammy Sherrell, her caregiver and to our sister Margaret and her family with whom she lived for the last four months of her life.
Viewing will be held at Doughty, Calhoun, O'Meara 1100 Truxtun Ave from 4-8PM on Tuesday, January 7th with the Rosary recital at 6PM. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday January 8th, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 12300 Reina Road, Bakersfield.
In lieu of flowers, mom has asked donations be directed to St. Vincent DePaul, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church building fund or a .